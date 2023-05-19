WYMT White House Correspondent talks President Biden at G7 Summit

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HIROSHIMA, Japan (WYMT) - President Joe Biden is in Japan, meeting with other world leaders during the G7 Summit. They are expected to discuss Russia sanctions and support for Ukraine, among other topics.

WYMT White House Correspondent Jon Decker is traveling with the President and joined our Steve Hensley live from Hiroshima, Japan.

You can watch the full interview, above, which also touched on the debt ceiling battle stateside.

