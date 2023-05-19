Two young EKY musicians to be featured on Woodsongs Kids

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - 13-year-old Johnathan Moore of Knott County and 11-year-old Adalyn Ramey of Johnson County were recently featured on Michael Johnathan’s Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

The two musicians are students of Janean Freeman’s vocal studio at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC). The two have been performing for many years but recently began writing and performing their own original songs.

“Johnathan and Adalyn have songs that are just well-crafted, and I thought they deserved to be heard by more people than what they might have been able to share with people locally,” said Freeman.

Freeman suggested the two musicians send in their work to the Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour and were both featured on the show in late April and early May. Now, they will be headed back to Lexington for a taping of the newest season of Woodsongs Kids.

“It’s now in its second season. It had a very successful first season, and now they’re taping their second season and Adalyn and Johnathan get to be part of those shows too,” said Freeman.

Ramey and Moore say they are excited to be featured on the show and share their music with listeners and watchers across the globe.

“I was really nervous at first because I mean, it’s all over the world, but it was a really great opportunity to get my songs out there, and it was just really fun,” said Ramey.

Moore added that they were thankful for the opportunity.

“I’m really grateful that I got the chance to do this and, I mean, just ever since I started writing songs, stuff has just picked up and it’s been a great journey,” he said.

You can learn more about Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour and Woodsongs Kids by visiting its website.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.