Two new K9s join London-Laurel Rescue Squad

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad has added two new K9s to help with the Search & Rescue Division.(London-Laurel Rescue Squad)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London-Laurel Rescue Squad added two new K9s to help with the Search & Rescue Division.

Zola is a nine-week-old German Shepherd from Truesdale German Shepherds in Jackson County and will be trained in air scent by next year.

Turbo is a three-year-old Belgian Malinois from Indiana, trained by FM K9 in article search and tracking.

He is certified by the International Police Work Dog Association.

