Two Buckhorn educators presented with KCTCS Pathfinder Award

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Community and Technical College System honored two Buckhorn teachers with the Pathfinder Award.

Buckhorn’s Mildred Blank and Judy Eversole were nominated by Hazard Community and Technical College Academic Advisor Tammy Duff for the award.

Blank works as a special education teacher and annually presents a scholarship to one student from Perry Central, Buckhorn and Hazard High Schools to honor her late son.

Eversole is the director of the Buckhorn Family Resource Center and was pivotal after the July floods in making sure students had what they needed at school and at home.

“Mildred and Judy have worked tirelessly to make sure their seniors have every opportunity to take both dual credit and SEEK classes during high school, so that they can get a head start on finding the right college and career paths to pursue after they graduate,” said Duff.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.