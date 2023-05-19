Tractor-trailer crash temporarily blocks Harlan Bypass
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Both lanes of the Harlan Bypass were blocked Friday morning after a tractor-trailer crash at the flood wall.
Harlan City Fire Department responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. and was helped at the scene by Harlan County EMS, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and the Sunshine Fire Department.
Both lanes were reopened as of 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.