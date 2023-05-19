Students from across region showcase projects at CEDAR student fair

CEDAR STUDENT FAIR
By Keaton Hall
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The CEDAR Future of Work in Appalachia Student Fair saw hundreds of submissions from students across the region.

The best projects from throughout the region were on display at the University of Pikeville on Thursday.

“This is the regional fair. The local fair, with schools that did participate, they had their own fair, then from those they chose a certain number of projects to bring to the regional fair,” said CEDAR President John Justice.

Pikeville middle schooler Javan Dotson built a website highlighting the benefits of tourism for his town.

“It’s what I see as the future of Pike County, what could be the future if we look in towards a tourism-based economy,” said Dotson.

Buckhorn high schooler Shayla Riley helped submit a group report on the effect the floods had on her community.

“We interviewed some teachers at the school that were affected and we actually made it into a book,” she said.

Riley said the project helped her process the effect the flood had on her.

“Whenever the flood was happening you didn’t actually have time to think about what actually happened, and so, whenever we were really doing this project and really talking to everyone, you got to realize what you actually went through and how tragic it really was,” she said.

In total, seventeen students from Buckhorn sent in projects.

“The flood showed us our weaknesses. How would the kids want to improve these weaknesses, as far in their own community. Getting to think like, they are our future,” said Buckhorn staff member James Eversole.

Eversole says they plan on publishing the book the students wrote for the fair.

