Safety concerns grow after vet tech killed in Louisville

Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital(WAVE News)
By Julia Sandor
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Following a fatal shooting at an animal clinic in Kentucky, many animal welfare workers are sharing their own experiences, saying this is more common than many people may think.

Trent “TJ” Taylor was a veterinarian technician at Shively Animal Clinic. He was shot and killed by a pet owner after an argument, according to police.

Taylor’s mother, who also works at the clinic, says employees called the police to report the verbal altercation, but it turned physical quickly.

People in the field say altercations in the animal welfare industry aren’t uncommon.

“When you are in a position where you have to tell someone that you can’t do what they want you to do or there is a policy in place, and this is how we do things, and they don’t like the answer, you just don’t know how someone is going to react at this point,” said Woodford Humane Society Marketing Director Beth Oleson.

Oleson says they have received threats, been called names, and even had damage done to their property. She says when you’ve been in a situation like that, it isn’t easy to forget.

“We really ask people to try and understand when they’re in a position that they’re frustrated that there just isn’t enough help to go around here, and we’re doing the best we can,” said Oleson

At the Woodford Humane Society, they say they do their job because they’re passionate about it and they love the animals, so they hope they can continue to feel safe in their workplace.

A GoFundMe page is set up for Taylor to raise money for his funeral.

