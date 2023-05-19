Perry County officials to hold community meeting to discuss Leatherwood consolidation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Schools plan to host a meeting with community members to discuss the potential consolidation of Leatherwood Elementary into Viper Elementary.

In a release obtained by WYMT, Superintendent Kent Campbell invites community members to meet at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 at Leatherwood Elementary School to discuss the future of the school.

Campbell says that the predicted 2023-24 enrollment at Leatherwood Elementary is 87 students, which is prompting officials to consider the consolidation.

