One more warm day before rain chances return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the sun and clouds on this Friday. They are about to take a small break as we start the weekend.

Today and Tonight

We will start off cooler, but still warmer than yesterday, with a mix of sun and clouds. Most locations will be in the mid to upper 50s this morning before working into the low 80s this afternoon. It should be a fairly nice wrap to the work and school week.

Tonight, the forecast turns dreary. Clouds, along with rain chances, will increase. The best rain chances come late toward the morning hours. Lows will drop to around 60.

Weekend Forecast

The first day of the weekend can be summed up in one word: Soggy. Waves of showers and potentially some rumbles of thunder will move through the region at times, keeping us on the cooler side thanks to an approaching front. Highs will struggle to get into the low 70s before temperatures drop to around 50 overnight. The good news is that the rain will start moving out by Saturday night.

Sunday looks amazing with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will drop into the mid-50s under mainly clear skies overnight.

Extended Forecast

High pressure takes over next week and keeps us mainly sunny with just a few clouds at times. Highs return to 80 by Monday and could soar into the mid to upper 80s by the end of next week. As of right now, we look to stay dry all week. Of course, we will keep you posted with any changes.

Have a good weekend!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.