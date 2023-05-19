Mingo County man sentenced to prison time on federal drug charges

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, WV. (WYMT) - One Mingo County, West Virginia man will spend five years in prison for his role in a federal drug case.

On Thursday, Paul Thomasson, 57, of Delbarton was sentenced at the federal courthouse in Charleston.

In addition to the 60 months he will spend behind bars, he will also serve three years of supervised release.

The sentence stems from the admission between October 4th and 12th, 2021, he sold meth to a confidential informant at his home in Delbarton.

Thomasson was arrested on October 20th, 2021. When police searched his home, they found more than one pound of fentanyl, three guns and more than $12,000.

He was convicted on two counts of distribution of meth.

No word on where he will serve his sentence.

