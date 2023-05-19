Kentucky GOP candidates say they are united to win in November

All the Republicans that won their respective statewide offices were together Friday morning at...
All the Republicans that won their respective statewide offices were together Friday morning at the Republican Party headquarters in Frankfort saying, simply, they want to fire Gov. Andy Beshear.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Republican candidates running for governor and the constitutional offices say they are united to win in November.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron was joined by five candidates seeking a Republican sweep this fall.

All the Republicans that won their respective statewide offices were together Friday morning at the Republican Party headquarters in Frankfort saying, simply, they want to fire Gov. Andy Beshear.

Cameron and others say their agenda is simply separating themselves from Andy Beshear.

Cameron blamed Beshear for not standing up to President Joe Biden when it comes to immigration, saying that’s resulted in more fentanyl coming into the state.

House Speaker David Osborne says they want a governor that doesn’t take credit for things he doesn’t do.

Cameron says they want a pro-growth and pro-family agenda, thanking House Speaker Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers for pushing that.

“Speaker Osborne is right. Andy Beshear this election season is going to take credit for things he didn’t do. I often tell people it’s a like a person born on third base but thinks they hit a triple. We are going to remind people of what his actual record is,” said Cameron.

Stivers says they want a governor that will set policy, not run the state by themself as he says Gov. Beshear had done these past three and a half years, pointing to some decisions made during COVID-19 and problems with Juvenile Justice.

Gov. Beshear is also kicking off his campaign Friday in Western Kentucky and will have several stops in Central Kentucky on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involving two commercial vehicles happened near mile marker 91 around 7:15 a.m....
I-75 in Richmond back open after deadly crash; victim identified
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged in child pornography case
Photo Courtesy: NWS Jackson
NWS: EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds confirmed in Magoffin County
Damage sustained to a mini mall in Pennington Gap, Va.
NWS: EF-1 Tornado confirmed in SWVA
Two Ohio men were arrested after Prestonsburg PD conducted a traffic stop.
Two Ohio men arrested following traffic stop

Latest News

Officials with Perry County Schools plan to hold a meeting with the community to discuss the...
Perry County officials to hold community meeting to discuss Leatherwood consolidation
Both lanes of the Harlan Bypass were blocked Friday morning after a tractor-trailer crash at...
Tractor-trailer crash temporarily blocks Harlan Bypass
File Graphic
Mingo County man sentenced to prison time on federal drug charges
WYMT First Alert Weather
One more warm day before rain chances return