‘It’s just a lot of fun’: Folks compete in the 36th Big Sandy Senior Games

BIG SANDY SENIOR GAMES
BIG SANDY SENIOR GAMES(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The 36th edition of the Big Sandy Senior Games continued on Friday.

More than 100 seniors from numerous Big Sandy senior centers competed in various outdoor games, and many of those competing shared their favorite part of the event each year.

“Seeing everybody, getting to spend time with friends. Seeing different people and see how they do and what their response is about the games. We love it,” said Linda Skeens and Bonnie Dotson from the Kimper Senior Citizens Center.

Those that participated in the Big Sandy Senior Games said the event gives them an opportunity to get outside and get involved with people in their community.

“The older people get to enjoy their self. You know, there is not a lot of places that they can go and do things and feel like they’re you know part of it. It’s just a lot of fun,” said Angela Burton, Johnson County Senior Center.

Many of those at the event also shared their favorite game to participate in.

“Everything. I love it all. Basketball is my favorite but today wasn’t no good day for me. Archery is my favorite,” said Linda Skeens and Bonnie Dotson, Kimper Senior Citizens Center. “Well, I like cornhole really well and basketball. I like them all really. They’re all a lot of fun,” added Angela Burton with the Johnson County Senior Center.

One volunteer said it is a great event for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s been really great to come out here and volunteer and get to be around this great environment,” said Cortney Clemons. “It’s so fun. So fun, I love it.”

Many participants agreed the 2023 Big Sandy Senior Games were a success.

“It’s just a beautiful day, said Angela Burton. “We’re happy for the sunshine and just glad to be here.”

The Big Sandy Senior Games are scheduled each year in May as part of Older Americans Month. The awards will take place in June.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involving two commercial vehicles happened near mile marker 91 around 7:15 a.m....
I-75 in Richmond back open after deadly crash; victim identified
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged in child pornography case
Photo Courtesy: NWS Jackson
NWS: EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds confirmed in Magoffin County
Veterinary technician Trent “TJ” Taylor, 21, was killed Sunday in a shooting at Shively Animal...
Pet owner shoots, kills vet tech during argument at animal clinic, police say
Damage sustained to a mini mall in Pennington Gap, Va.
NWS: EF-1 Tornado confirmed in SWVA

Latest News

Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Safety concerns grow after vet tech killed in Louisville
The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust on...
THP arrests Campbell County High School Principal
Officials with Perry County Schools plan to host a meeting with community members to discuss...
Perry County officials to hold community meeting to discuss Leatherwood consolidation
Both lanes of the Harlan Bypass were blocked Friday morning after a tractor-trailer crash at...
Tractor-trailer crash temporarily blocks Harlan Bypass