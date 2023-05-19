‘It’s just a lot of fun’: Folks compete in the 36th Big Sandy Senior Games

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The 36th edition of the Big Sandy Senior Games continued on Friday.

More than 100 seniors from numerous Big Sandy senior centers competed in various outdoor games, and many of those competing shared their favorite part of the event each year.

“Seeing everybody, getting to spend time with friends. Seeing different people and see how they do and what their response is about the games. We love it,” said Linda Skeens and Bonnie Dotson from the Kimper Senior Citizens Center.

Those that participated in the Big Sandy Senior Games said the event gives them an opportunity to get outside and get involved with people in their community.

“The older people get to enjoy their self. You know, there is not a lot of places that they can go and do things and feel like they’re you know part of it. It’s just a lot of fun,” said Angela Burton, Johnson County Senior Center.

Many of those at the event also shared their favorite game to participate in.

“Everything. I love it all. Basketball is my favorite but today wasn’t no good day for me. Archery is my favorite,” said Linda Skeens and Bonnie Dotson, Kimper Senior Citizens Center. “Well, I like cornhole really well and basketball. I like them all really. They’re all a lot of fun,” added Angela Burton with the Johnson County Senior Center.

One volunteer said it is a great event for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s been really great to come out here and volunteer and get to be around this great environment,” said Cortney Clemons. “It’s so fun. So fun, I love it.”

Many participants agreed the 2023 Big Sandy Senior Games were a success.

“It’s just a beautiful day, said Angela Burton. “We’re happy for the sunshine and just glad to be here.”

The Big Sandy Senior Games are scheduled each year in May as part of Older Americans Month. The awards will take place in June.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.