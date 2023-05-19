High school baseball and softball regional tournament brackets are set

KHSAA Baseball and Softball
KHSAA Baseball and Softball(KHSAA)
By Nate Johnson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The regional tournaments are set across the mountains.

See full bracket’s below:

13th Region:

BASEBALL: (Location: Corbin)

TeamsTimeDate
Harlan County vs. Corbin6:00 p.m.05/22
Barbourville vs. Clay County8:00 p.m.05/22
North Laurel vs. Knox Central6:00 p.m.05/23
Whitley County vs. Middlesboro8:00 p.m. 05/23
TBD (Semi-Finals)6:00 p.m.05/24
TBD (Semi-Finals)8:00 p.m.05/24
TBD (Championship)6:00 p.m.05/25

SOFTBALL: (Location: South Laurel)

TeamsTimeDate
Harlan vs. Pineville6:00 p.m.05/22
Clay County vs. Corbin8:00 p.m.05/22
South Laurel vs. North Laurel6:00 p.m.05/23
Lynn Camp vs. Middlesboro8:00 p.m.05/23
TBD (Semi-Finals)6:00 p.m.05/25
TBD (Semi-Finals)8:00 p.m.05/25
TBD (Championship)7:00 p.m.05/26

14th Region:

BASEBALL: (Location: In bold Perry County, regular Hazard)

TeamsTimeDate
Pike County vs. Breathitt County5:30 p.m.05/22
Knott Central vs. Estill County7:30 p.m.05/22
Wolfe County vs. Hazard8:00 p.m.05/22
Powell County vs. Lawrence County 6:00 p.m.05/22
TBD (Semi-Finals)5:30 p.m.05/23
TBD (Semi-Finals)7:30 p.m.05/23
TBD (Championship)6:30 p.m.05/24

SOFTBALL: (Location: Letcher County)

TeamsTimeDate
Breahitt County vs. Letcher County8:00 p.m.05/22
Hazard vs. Estill County6:00 p.m.05/22
Powell County vs. Perry Central1:00 p.m.05/21
Knott Central vs. Wolfe County 3:00 p.m.05/21
TBD (Semi-Finals)6:00 p.m.05/25
TBD (Semi-Finals)8:00 p.m.05/25
TBD (Championship)4:00 p.m.05/28

15th Region:

BASEBALL: (Location: Stonecrest)

TeamsTimeDate
Johnson Central vs. Floyd Central8:30 p.m.05/21
Shelby Valley vs. Pike Central6:00 p.m.05/21
Lawrence County vs. Paintsville1:00 p.m.05/21
Belfry vs. Pikeville 3:30 p.m.05/21
TBD (Semi-Finals)5:00 p.m.05/22
TBD (Semi-Finals)8:00 p.m.05/22
TBD (Championship)6:00 p.m.05/24

SOFTBALL: (Location: Stonecrest)

TeamsTimeDate
Pike Central vs. Johnson Central8:00 p.m.05/21
Floyd Central vs. Shelby Valley5:00 p.m.05/21
Pikeville vs. Lawrence County3:00 p.m.05/21
Paintsville vs. Belfry 1:00 p.m.05/21
TBD (Semi-Finals)5:00 p.m.05/22
TBD (Semi-Finals)7:30 p.m.05/22
TBD (Championship)6:00 p.m.05/24
