High school baseball and softball regional tournament brackets are set
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The regional tournaments are set across the mountains.
See full bracket’s below:
13th Region:
BASEBALL: (Location: Corbin)
|Teams
|Time
|Date
|Harlan County vs. Corbin
|6:00 p.m.
|05/22
|Barbourville vs. Clay County
|8:00 p.m.
|05/22
|North Laurel vs. Knox Central
|6:00 p.m.
|05/23
|Whitley County vs. Middlesboro
|8:00 p.m.
|05/23
|TBD (Semi-Finals)
|6:00 p.m.
|05/24
|TBD (Semi-Finals)
|8:00 p.m.
|05/24
|TBD (Championship)
|6:00 p.m.
|05/25
SOFTBALL: (Location: South Laurel)
|Teams
|Time
|Date
|Harlan vs. Pineville
|6:00 p.m.
|05/22
|Clay County vs. Corbin
|8:00 p.m.
|05/22
|South Laurel vs. North Laurel
|6:00 p.m.
|05/23
|Lynn Camp vs. Middlesboro
|8:00 p.m.
|05/23
|TBD (Semi-Finals)
|6:00 p.m.
|05/25
|TBD (Semi-Finals)
|8:00 p.m.
|05/25
|TBD (Championship)
|7:00 p.m.
|05/26
14th Region:
BASEBALL: (Location: In bold Perry County, regular Hazard)
|Teams
|Time
|Date
|Pike County vs. Breathitt County
|5:30 p.m.
|05/22
|Knott Central vs. Estill County
|7:30 p.m.
|05/22
|Wolfe County vs. Hazard
|8:00 p.m.
|05/22
|Powell County vs. Lawrence County
|6:00 p.m.
|05/22
|TBD (Semi-Finals)
|5:30 p.m.
|05/23
|TBD (Semi-Finals)
|7:30 p.m.
|05/23
|TBD (Championship)
|6:30 p.m.
|05/24
SOFTBALL: (Location: Letcher County)
|Teams
|Time
|Date
|Breahitt County vs. Letcher County
|8:00 p.m.
|05/22
|Hazard vs. Estill County
|6:00 p.m.
|05/22
|Powell County vs. Perry Central
|1:00 p.m.
|05/21
|Knott Central vs. Wolfe County
|3:00 p.m.
|05/21
|TBD (Semi-Finals)
|6:00 p.m.
|05/25
|TBD (Semi-Finals)
|8:00 p.m.
|05/25
|TBD (Championship)
|4:00 p.m.
|05/28
15th Region:
BASEBALL: (Location: Stonecrest)
|Teams
|Time
|Date
|Johnson Central vs. Floyd Central
|8:30 p.m.
|05/21
|Shelby Valley vs. Pike Central
|6:00 p.m.
|05/21
|Lawrence County vs. Paintsville
|1:00 p.m.
|05/21
|Belfry vs. Pikeville
|3:30 p.m.
|05/21
|TBD (Semi-Finals)
|5:00 p.m.
|05/22
|TBD (Semi-Finals)
|8:00 p.m.
|05/22
|TBD (Championship)
|6:00 p.m.
|05/24
SOFTBALL: (Location: Stonecrest)
|Teams
|Time
|Date
|Pike Central vs. Johnson Central
|8:00 p.m.
|05/21
|Floyd Central vs. Shelby Valley
|5:00 p.m.
|05/21
|Pikeville vs. Lawrence County
|3:00 p.m.
|05/21
|Paintsville vs. Belfry
|1:00 p.m.
|05/21
|TBD (Semi-Finals)
|5:00 p.m.
|05/22
|TBD (Semi-Finals)
|7:30 p.m.
|05/22
|TBD (Championship)
|6:00 p.m.
|05/24
