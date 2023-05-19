High school baseball and softball regional tournament brackets are set

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The regional tournaments are set across the mountains.

See full bracket’s below:

13th Region:

BASEBALL: (Location: Corbin)

Teams Time Date Harlan County vs. Corbin 6:00 p.m. 05/22 Barbourville vs. Clay County 8:00 p.m. 05/22 North Laurel vs. Knox Central 6:00 p.m. 05/23 Whitley County vs. Middlesboro 8:00 p.m. 05/23 TBD (Semi-Finals) 6:00 p.m. 05/24 TBD (Semi-Finals) 8:00 p.m. 05/24 TBD (Championship) 6:00 p.m. 05/25

SOFTBALL: (Location: South Laurel)

Teams Time Date Harlan vs. Pineville 6:00 p.m. 05/22 Clay County vs. Corbin 8:00 p.m. 05/22 South Laurel vs. North Laurel 6:00 p.m. 05/23 Lynn Camp vs. Middlesboro 8:00 p.m. 05/23 TBD (Semi-Finals) 6:00 p.m. 05/25 TBD (Semi-Finals) 8:00 p.m. 05/25 TBD (Championship) 7:00 p.m. 05/26

14th Region:

BASEBALL: (Location: In bold Perry County, regular Hazard)

Teams Time Date Pike County vs. Breathitt County 5:30 p.m. 05/22 Knott Central vs. Estill County 7:30 p.m. 05/22 Wolfe County vs. Hazard 8:00 p.m. 05/22 Powell County vs. Lawrence County 6:00 p.m. 05/22 TBD (Semi-Finals) 5:30 p.m. 05/23 TBD (Semi-Finals) 7:30 p.m. 05/23 TBD (Championship) 6:30 p.m. 05/24

SOFTBALL: (Location: Letcher County)

Teams Time Date Breahitt County vs. Letcher County 8:00 p.m. 05/22 Hazard vs. Estill County 6:00 p.m. 05/22 Powell County vs. Perry Central 1:00 p.m. 05/21 Knott Central vs. Wolfe County 3:00 p.m. 05/21 TBD (Semi-Finals) 6:00 p.m. 05/25 TBD (Semi-Finals) 8:00 p.m. 05/25 TBD (Championship) 4:00 p.m. 05/28

15th Region:

BASEBALL: (Location: Stonecrest)

Teams Time Date Johnson Central vs. Floyd Central 8:30 p.m. 05/21 Shelby Valley vs. Pike Central 6:00 p.m. 05/21 Lawrence County vs. Paintsville 1:00 p.m. 05/21 Belfry vs. Pikeville 3:30 p.m. 05/21 TBD (Semi-Finals) 5:00 p.m. 05/22 TBD (Semi-Finals) 8:00 p.m. 05/22 TBD (Championship) 6:00 p.m. 05/24

SOFTBALL: (Location: Stonecrest)

Teams Time Date Pike Central vs. Johnson Central 8:00 p.m. 05/21 Floyd Central vs. Shelby Valley 5:00 p.m. 05/21 Pikeville vs. Lawrence County 3:00 p.m. 05/21 Paintsville vs. Belfry 1:00 p.m. 05/21 TBD (Semi-Finals) 5:00 p.m. 05/22 TBD (Semi-Finals) 7:30 p.m. 05/22 TBD (Championship) 6:00 p.m. 05/24

