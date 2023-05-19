Harlan County Sheriff stops in-progress burglary, arrests two

Sheriff Brewer responded to a call of a burglary in Kenvir and arrived to find the door broken...
Sheriff Brewer responded to a call of a burglary in Kenvir and arrived to find the door broken in at a residence(Gray Media)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff Chris Brewer put a stop to an active burglary Thursday and arrested two suspects.

Sheriff Brewer responded to a call of a burglary in Kenvir and arrived to find the door broken in at a home.

Inside were a man and a woman with tools and several drugs. The woman claimed to be the owner of the house, but an investigation showed she had begun the eviction process more than two years ago.

Lynora Campbell was charged with burglary and possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Troy Gilbert was charged with burglary and a previous Harlan District Court warrant.

Both were taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involving two commercial vehicles happened near mile marker 91 around 7:15 a.m....
I-75 in Richmond back open after deadly crash; victim identified
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
One killed in deadly Floyd County crash
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
Photo Courtesy: NWS Jackson
NWS: EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds confirmed in Magoffin County

Latest News

CEDAR STUDENT FAIR
Students from across region showcase projects at CEDAR student fair
Buckhorn’s Mildred Blank and Judy Eversole were nominated for the award
Two Buckhorn educators presented with KCTCS Pathfinder Award
Officials announced on Facebook that K9 Jago will join the Sheriff’s Department
Whitley County Sheriff’s Department welcomes new K9
Eric Deleon was sentenced Thursday for the kidnapping of Wesley Hook, a Pikeville man who was...
‘It won’t bring my son back’: Man sentenced to 30 years in Floyd County murder case