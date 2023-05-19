Harlan County Sheriff stops in-progress burglary, arrests two

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff Chris Brewer put a stop to an active burglary Thursday and arrested two suspects.

Sheriff Brewer responded to a call of a burglary in Kenvir and arrived to find the door broken in at a home.

Inside were a man and a woman with tools and several drugs. The woman claimed to be the owner of the house, but an investigation showed she had begun the eviction process more than two years ago.

Lynora Campbell was charged with burglary and possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Troy Gilbert was charged with burglary and a previous Harlan District Court warrant.

Both were taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

