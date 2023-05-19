Hall of her own: 14-year-old Pike County girl headed to college

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Jailey Hall, a 14-year-old student from Pikeville, is focused on her future.

“I wanna be a neurologist. And that takes a lot of schooling. And the earlier I can start doing that, the better,” Hall said.

Feeling unchallenged by the traditional classroom setting, and left to rely on her love for reading, Hall found comfort in the at-home learning that came with the COVID-19 pandemic. So, she decided to keep it going as schools returned to in-person learning.

“There wasn’t really much that I could do extra during the classes. I would finish my work and I’d just read a book. That was about really all I could do,” she said.

After long conversations with her parents, Hall was homeschooled until this year, her eighth-grade year, and decided to look to Penn Foster in order to test out of eighth grade and into high school. She received a passing score on the test and began her online courses soon after.

“You know, she’s very young and my husband was kind of against the idea of her doing it all online. He said she would miss out on too much. But she’s not much into school activities. So it was like, ‘why not? Don’t hold her back. Let her try.’”

So, she tried and succeeded, taking nearly 15 tests every week as she worked and studied to complete the program’s requirements in only seven weeks.

“It was a surprise for a lot of them,” she said. “Everybody’s asking me how I done it and how I feel about everything.”

The completion of the courses brought Hall her high school diploma at the same time she originally would have been graduating from eighth grade. She was able to skip high school entirely.

“I thought we had a few years before we had to deal with the college experience,” said her mother Alicia Hall. “But she decided to skip line and jump ahead of her sisters.”

Hall was recently accepted into the University of Pikeville, where she will begin her undergraduate degree as a Biology major this fall.

“It took a lot of research and a lot of convincing,” she said.

Now, she will be one step closer to her plans of attending medical school.

“If she was willing to put that much work and dedication into it, we didn’t want to hold her back in any way,” said her mother. “I’m really proud of her for really sticking with it. And she hopes to come back here on day and set up a practice here and help the people in her community.”

And though she may never have to wander through the halls of a high school, she doesn’t mind because she has always been a Hall of her own.

“I don’t feel like I’m missing much,” she said.

