Corbin officials gearing up for summer tourism season

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Summer is the beginning of peak tourism in Corbin.

Executive Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Maggy Monhollen said that it starts with Memorial Day.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“Memorial Day is always what we consider the opening day due to so many people traveling south for the lake, to make a visit to Cumberland Falls State Park, a lot of interstate travel at this time,” she explained.

She said that even if Corbin is not a traveler’s final destination, she has seen success in hotels and restaurants.

“Corbin starts to see a huge influx of tourism. This is the time of the year that we have several programs that we offer, events, concerts, you know all kinds of great stuff for people to get into,” she said.

However, she said the success does not come without a few challenges.

“There have been some hiccups along the way, but I think that that is true of every project. And so the Corbin Tourism Commission board and I work together to kind of work through those challenges as they come up,” she explained.

She added that because she mainly works alone, she has to do everything on her own.

She said the Farmer’s Market pavilion has been under construction for a while, and they have had to work around it, holding the farmer’s market at Nibroc Park.

“We are just full steam ahead so we are hoping, you know maybe by the beginning of August that we will have a brand new, permanent farmers market pavilion structure to celebrate with a ribbon cutting opening.”

Monhollen said despite many of the challenges faced, she will continue to put everything into the city of Corbin.

