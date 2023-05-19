Clearing out after early weekend showers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Watching an increase in clouds this afternoon as our next cold front works into the mountains. That will provide us with a chance for showers and storms Friday night and early Saturday. But after the front clears us? We’re looking rather nice as we head into late May.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our cold front continues to approach the region overnight. We’ll see an increase in showers with a few rumbles of thunder as we head into the overnight hours as that front approaches. With those clouds and showers, we’ll stay near 60º for an overnight lows.

Those clouds and showers linger into the day on Saturday as this front slowly makes its way through the region. Even when the showers move out, clouds are going to hang tough through the afternoon. Those clouds help keep us cooler, with highs only in the lower 70s. We’ll go back to partly cloudy skies overnight with lows dipping back into the lower 50s.

Into Next Week and Beyond

Sunday looks like the pick of the weekend as clouds continue to clear out, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures back near average in the middle 70s. Lows overnight under clear skies are back into the middle 50s, with lower 50s possible in the valleys.

That trend continues through the first half of the work week with temperatures warming up into the lower 80s and staying there Monday through midweek. I can’t completely rule out the possibility for a spotty shower or storm at any point, but that chance is rather low with weak disturbance trying to scoot through the region. We’ll get back there eventually, but for now, let’s enjoy the sunny weather!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.