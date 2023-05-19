Celebration of life held in Lexington for Ky. lawmaker

Dozens gathered at Greyline Station for a celebration of life for Lexington state Representative Lamin Swann.
By Grason Passmore
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a huge show of support tonight for a man who served so many in his community.

“He was going to be something special. Well, he already proved that,” said family friend Marilyn Dischman.

In the room full of people, some, like Dischman, knew Rep. Swann when he was just a little boy. Others have gotten to know Swann more recently.

“He was only there for one session, but he’s left a lasting impression,” said Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Lexington. “He’s set the example for leading with your heart and having a heart for service.”

At 45 years old, Lamin Swann died following a medical emergency that left him hospitalized on May 14. He was just elected to his first term in November 2022.

And on Thursday, his fellow representatives, like Cherlynn Stevenson, stood beside Swann’s family, his girlfriend, and the dozens of people whose lives he’s impacted to share their favorite memories.

Swann was at countless rallies and events advocating for causes such as LGBTQ rights, racial justice, women’s reproductive rights and family reunification.

“I absolutely am a better human because I knew Lamin,” said Rep. Stevenson. “And I think everybody here can say the same thing.”

His passion for service didn’t stop in life either. Swann’s family says he donated his organs so other people could live. And that’s why so many gather here to celebrate and remember Lamin Swann.

Swann was a Tates Creek high school graduate and UK alumnus.

His funeral will be held tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

