Williamsburg Police ask for help finding church vandalism culprit

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Williamsburg Police Department are asking for help finding the person who vandalized a church.

The Highland Park Baptist Church was vandalized in two places between May 14 and 17 according to officials. One image of the vandalization was shared, but police did not share the other, calling it “vulgar and inappropriate to post.”

Anyone who lives near the church is asked to check their security systems and report any information to Whitley County Dispatch at (606) 549-6017.

