What happens if you kill someone in self-defense?

At first glance, Kentucky law on self-defense seems clear cut, however, don’t expect self-defense to keep you from being charged with a crime.
By David Mattingly
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At first glance, Kentucky law on self-defense seems clear cut.

It is justified to use force if you believe you have to protect yourself against an assailant. Even deadly force can be used to protect yourself from death, serious injury, kidnapping or rape.

However, don’t expect self-defense to keep you from being charged with a crime.

”The statute’s very broad, but my experience has been the courts interpret that provision of the law very strictly,” Louisville defense attorney Thomas Clay said. “That’s what the statute is designed to do, is have a person who is involved in a violent episode like this to not be prosecuted. But courts have been very restrictive in allowing that defense to prevail.”

Clay said, in his experience, a claim of self-defense rarely prevents prosecution and you will need evidence to defend yourself in court.

If it sounds confusing, that’s because it is, and not just for the defendant.

“Kentucky’s self-defense laws are convoluted,” Louisville defense attorney Brian Butler said. “They’re incredibly difficult for a jury to understand.”

Butler explained if you kill someone and claim self-defense, you can still face a murder charge. Prosecutors, however, would then have to prove you did not really believe your life was in danger. If not a murder charge, you could still go to prison for lesser charges like manslaughter or reckless homicide.

”So this becomes incredibly difficult to explain to a jury in self-defense,” Butler said, “how all these things are intertwined and how they work.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involving two commercial vehicles happened near mile marker 91 around 7:15 a.m....
I-75 in Richmond back open after deadly crash; victim identified
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged in child pornography case
Photo Courtesy: NWS Jackson
NWS: EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds confirmed in Magoffin County
Damage sustained to a mini mall in Pennington Gap, Va.
NWS: EF-1 Tornado confirmed in SWVA
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk

Latest News

Friends, family, state and local leaders filled Greyline Station for Representative Lamin...
Celebration of life held in Lexington for Ky. lawmaker
According to AAA, roughly 42 million people nationwide are expected to travel between Thursday...
About 1 in 10 Kentuckians expected to travel for Memorial Day
FILE: Kentucky State Fair
Kentucky State Fair unveils 2023 dates, inaugural BEERFEST experience
Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass
Ky. Education Commissioner not selected for Baltimore superintendent position