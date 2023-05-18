‘We wish that Buckhorn was open’: Officials speak on when Perry County school will reopen

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckhorn community members expressed concerns about when the school might reopen on Thursday.

“We had COVID, we had a flood, now it’s going on I have a granddaughter that’s going to graduate this year. For four years she has been upside down in her school,” said Bernis Napier Jr., a grandparent of one child at the school.

“It’s become a mental issue for the kids as well as the parents. So, I mean getting our kids back to our school and getting them in this school where they are familiar with. It needs to be a top priority for the school system,” added another parent.

However, CFO of Perry County Schools Jody Maggard said the school is doing its best to get students back in the school, but he understands the frustration.

“This has been several months in the making now, and we understand there are varying opinions, there are a lot of emotions. A lot of heart in this and rightfully so,” he said.

Maggard also explained why the process of getting Buckhorn School back open is taking longer than expected.

“We wish that Buckhorn was open right now, but when you bring in all these different factors. You bring in insurance, FEMA, state funding, emergency funding, federal procurement guidelines, bids, permits, building codes. You can’t jump over any of them. It would be nice sometimes if we could for the sole purpose of being able to expedite any of the processes, but we just simply can’t do that,” he said.

On Tuesday the school board decided to hire a new construction group for the project and Maggard believes this decision will expedite the process of the repairs.

“They want to move quick. That decision was made Tuesday night. I met with them this morning,” he said. “I believe that it will be expedited. I really trust from what I gathered this morning from the construction manager and his talks that will be what will happen.”

Maggard said he expects the reconstruction of the building to officially begin in mid-June.

