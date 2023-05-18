Two teens missing in Middlesboro

Jacob Hughes, 14, and Erica Madden, 16, were last seen leaving the 100 block of Exeter Avenue on their bikes(Middleboro Police Department)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Middlesboro teens have been reported missing.

Jacob Hughes, 14, and Erica Madden, 16, were last seen leaving the 100 block of Exeter Avenue on their bikes Wednesday afternoon.

Hughes was last seen in black pants and a t-shirt on a black bike. Madden was last seen in grey sweatpants and a white t-shirt on a green bike.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the Middlesboro Police Department at (606) 248-3636.

