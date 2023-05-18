Two Ohio men arrested following traffic stop

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Ohio men were arrested after officers with the Prestonsburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on US-23 near Mann Toyota in Prestonsburg on Wednesday.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford Fusion for speeding and improper lane change. Once police started engaging with the men, they noticed the passenger in the car had consumed an unknown amount of narcotics.

Further investigation determined that several baggies of meth, Suboxone pills, pink molly and ecstasy were found in the car.

Police arrested Sherman Stoutmire, of Cincinnati, Ohio and Raymond Jackson, of Beaver, Ohio. The men were charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

More charges are pending.

