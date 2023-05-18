Traffic stop leading to drug trafficking arrest in Floyd County

WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic stop turned into a drug arrest in Floyd County.

Deputies pulled over Randol Shepherd, of Garrett, after witnessing several traffic violations.

K9 Bear conducted a search and alerted deputies to the presence of drugs. A search found heroin and methamphetamines along with drug paraphernalia.

Shepherd was taken to the Floyd County Jail and charged with trafficking heroin, possession of methamphetamine and the initial traffic violations.

