Traffic stop leading to drug trafficking arrest in Floyd County

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic stop turned into a drug arrest in Floyd County.

Deputies pulled over Randol Shepherd, of Garrett, after witnessing several traffic violations.

K9 Bear conducted a search and alerted deputies to the presence of drugs. A search found heroin and methamphetamines along with drug paraphernalia.

Shepherd was taken to the Floyd County Jail and charged with trafficking heroin, possession of methamphetamine and the initial traffic violations.

