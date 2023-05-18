‘State of Healthcare in Harlan’ luncheon brings community leaders together

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan ARH leaders hosted the ‘State of Healthcare in Harlan’ luncheon on Thursday.

Harlan ARH CEO Joe Horton said the luncheon was a way for community leaders to discuss important topics relating to Harlan.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“We just wanted to bring stakeholders in the community together to discuss the current state of healthcare, about the issues, what challenges are and develop partnerships and working on ways to engage and address those issues,” he said.

He said that the goal for the event was to establish relationships and work towards identifying the needs and vulnerabilities of the community.

Many of the topics discussed were regarding the relationships between healthcare and education.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley said that is is important for officials to educate the community.

“We have to be educating our community on why health is important and why we need to be making sure we are taking care of ourselves. Both from a physical perspective and going through and getting the screenings that are necessary and recommended to make sure that we are keeping an eye on our health,” he explained.

Mosley said that having conversations like this is what creates change.

“Well, I think today really enhanced communication between ARH and our community about the different programs that they are implementing both in our community and in our schools,” he said.

Some of the questions that attendees had was what was next.

Horton said that they will take everything they talked about in the meeting, and get to work.

“I think the first step today was initiating those relationships, and then we got a lot of positive feedback, a lot of feedback in general from the folks that attended today. So, we are going to go back and do some homework and get some data together and see what we can do to address the issues that came up today,” he explained.

Horton and Mosley said they both think through education and bettering relationships, the people of Harlan County will benefit.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.