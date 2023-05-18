Spotty showers return later today, better chances around by the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday was a fairly nice and comfortable day. Thursday will start out like that, but some showers could cause parts of our region issues later.

Today and Tonight

We will start the day on the cooler side with temperatures in the low 50s or even upper 40s in some of the sheltered valleys. Sunshine will gradually give way to sun and clouds late today. While it appears most of us will stay dry, I can’t rule out some stray showers late this afternoon and into the first part of the evening and overnight hours. Highs will top out near 80 and lows will drop to near 60 overnight.

Extended Forecast

Clouds will start to increase the deeper into Friday that we get, but just like Thursday, I think the majority of the rain holds off until later in the day and really ramp up overnight ahead of our next system. Temperatures will again get close to 80 before dropping to around 60 overnight.

Saturday looks a bit on the soggy side, especially early. I do think the deeper into the day we get, the drier we get. Temperatures will take a big hit though as the front moves through. I think most of us will likely top out in the low 70s for highs. We will drop back into the low 50s under clearing skies Saturday night.

Starting Sunday, a drier pattern is setting up and it should carry us through the majority of next week. Highs will rebound back into the mid to upper 70s on Sunday and head back into the 80s next week.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.