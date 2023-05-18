Southern Kentucky man charged in child pornography case

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing charges in a child pornography case.

On Wednesday, troopers from the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Nathan Grandon at his home in Monticello.

Police say the 57-year-old Wayne County man was sharing a sexually explicit image of someone underage on the internet.

Following that discovery, police used a search warrant to confiscate the equipment used in the crime to send to the KSP forensic lab for further investigation.

Grandon is currently charged with one count of distributing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance, which is a felony.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

WYMT First Alert Weather
