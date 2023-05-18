South Laurel, Corbin softball pick up wins in 50th District
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was an exciting day for softball in the Colonels’ house.
Early, exciting runs lifted South Laurel over Whitley County, 8-6, to punch their ticket to the 13th Region Tournament.
Corbin followed suit with a 20-0 win over Williamsburg in three innings. The two teams will face each other on Thursday evening for the 50th District Championship.
Check out all other scores from across the mountains below!
BASEBALL
Letcher County Central 5, Knott County Central4 - 53rd District
Floyd Central 3, Lawrence County 1 - 58th District
Pike County Central 5, Belfry 4 - 60th District (8 innings)
SOFTBALL
South Laurel 8, Whitley County 6 - 50th District
Lawrence County 16, Floyd Central 1 - 58th District (3 innings)
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.