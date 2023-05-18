Louisville Orchestra makes first stop on ‘In Harmony’ Commonwealth Tour

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisville Orchestra made a stop in Floyd County on Wednesday for the first scheduled performance of the “In Harmony” Commonwealth Tour at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC).

“What we’re really doing out here is we’re coming into communities that we don’t get to see very often in Louisville and we’re just sharing our passion for music with these communities who shared their passion for music with us as well,” said Scott Leger, assistant principal third horn of the Louisville Orchestra.

The performances scheduled across the state are free to all who attend and are great for folks who may have never had the opportunity to see a live orchestra.

“They were able to provide this for free all across the Commonwealth and that’s the added bonus, you know, we hope to see some folks in this building that don’t quite make it to the Mountain Arts Center very much,” said MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell.

Lindsey Branson, a Hazard native, co-composed a piece for the tour titled “Home”, which is aimed at representing the state and region she also calls home.

“It is such an honor to be able to do this with Louisville Orchestra and actually get to do it in my hometown and not have to drive out 3-4 hours to be able to do this,” said Branson. “Being able to invite the orchestra in to bring in a new mixture of sounds for people to listen to is great, but I think a lot of people will also hear some of those traditional sounds.”

More performances are also scheduled for Thursday, May 18 at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville and Friday, May 18 at Harlan County High School. Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all “In Harmony” performances are free at the door, but you can also visit the Louisville Orchestra’s website for more information.

