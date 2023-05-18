Late night storm chance ushers in the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Summerlike look to things today as we watch the potential for some pop-up storms this afternoon, with another system on its heels as we settle in for the weekend proper.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Some showers and storms could linger past sunset tonight with our weak disturbance in the region. Mostly just garden variety showers with a few rumbles of thunder as we head into the overnight hours, though some brief heavy rain will be a possibility. Lows fall back into the middle and upper 50s.

More clouds than sun as we kick off our Friday with another cold front pushing toward the region. I think we’re mostly dry during the day, allowing highs to get back up near 80° thanks to light southwesterly winds. Showers start to develop and work into the region once we head later Friday evening and into Friday night as the cold front moves closer. We may see a couple of rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected with this batch as lows settle back into the upper 50s.

The Weekend and Beyond

Storm chances continue as we head into the early hours of Saturday as our front moves through. Even as storms move out, clouds will stick around, combining with cooler and drier air to keep us in the lower to middle 70s for daytime highs. We could see a little sunshine as we finish things up, though, with skies clearing overnight for a low down near 50° again.

That sets up a rather nice stretch of weather to finish out the weekend ad head into next week. With sunshine and comfortable temperatures near to slightly above average, the beginning of next week looks rather nice. We may toss in a couple of pop-ups by midweek, but we’re looking pretty good!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.