Facilities, regulations being finalized around sports betting

By Phil Pendleton and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Legislature approved sports betting this past session, and the state Horse Racing Commission is preparing to roll out the avenues for it to take place.

A national gaming company is working with tracks in Lexington to have a sports wagering facility.

Sports betting will also be offered online and at other horse racing facilities throughout Kentucky.

The Mint in Williamsburg will be one place where you can place sports wagers in person. Currently, there are machines for historical horse racing, but this facility was also designed for the possibility of sports wagering.

“It adds gaming to the state. It actually puts us at a competitive advantage to the local commonwealths around us,” said Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland General Manager Henry Graffeo. “Kentucky will be able to compete with Tennessee or other states on sports wagering.”

As with the HHR machines, sports wagering is only legal for those 21 and over.

A new track currently under construction in Corbin may also have sports wagering and historical horse racing machines.

