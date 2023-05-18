Cutter Boley commits to UK, reclassifies for 2024

Lexington Christian quarterback Cutter Boley threw for 418 yards and 3 touchdowns in a win over...
Lexington Christian quarterback Cutter Boley threw for 418 yards and 3 touchdowns in a win over Mercer Co.(WKYT)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Cutter Boley, has committed to the University of Kentucky. The Larue County native made the announcement at his high school, Lexington Christian Academy, Thursday morning.

Originally, Boley was in the class of 2025 but is reclassifying for the class of 2024, said multiple sources, including Kentucky Sports Radio and 247sports.

Boley was the 138th ranked player in the class of 2025 according to 247sports and received offers from Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan and more.

In 2022, Boley threw for 3,901 yards and 36 touchdowns in 13 games for the Eagles.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
One killed in deadly Floyd County crash
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in...
Report of possible person with gun led to large police response at KYTC building in Frankfort, KSP says
(Source: MGN)
Viewers capture photos as severe weather rolls through the mountains

Latest News

The Cardinals beat Whitley County 8-6.
South Laurel, Corbin softball pick up wins in 50th District
Betsy Layne names new boys’ basketball coach
Mountain News at 6 - Cumberlands Softball
Mountain News at 6 - Cumberlands Softball
Cumberlands beat Madonna 4-1 in 10 innings to book their first-ever trip to the NAIA World...
Cumberlands softball books first-ever trip to NAIA World Series