Cumberlands baseball clinches trip to NAIA World Series

The Cumberlands are headed to the NAIA World Series for the first time in school history.
The Cumberlands are headed to the NAIA World Series for the first time in school history.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberlands baseball program reached the unique intersection of milestone and history on Friday.

With an 8-6 win over the College of Columbia, the Patriots punched their ticket to the school’s first ever NAIA World Series and handed head coach Brad Shelton his 1,000th career win.

“We’ve been so close, we’ve had some really good teams that just made it through the last day It’s been a process,” Shelton said. “Those close calls have prepared our program for today. I’m just so happy for our alumni, our students and this bunch of guys...they’re just all in. The best thing about them is that they’re better people than players. I’m just so proud and happy that this is the group that’s taking us to the World Series.”

It wasn’t an easy win, with the Cougars taking a 5-3 lead in the sixth inning.

Cumberlands responded in the seventh inning. Ryan Shavers and Raphy Almanzar reached base on a walk and a single. Then Charlie Muniz ripped a home run to center field to give the Patriots a 6-5 lead.

With the home run, Muniz set a new NAIA Opening Round record with six dingers. He also tied the school record for hits in a single season with 93 (Jason Ellis, 2002).

The Pats added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth behind a triple and a wild pitch. Columbia homered in the ninth, but a strikeout by closer Cesar Avila sealed the seal.

Cumberlands will open up NAIA World Series play on Friday, May 26 in Lewiston, Idaho. Opponents will be determined once all Opening Round regionals are completed.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involving two commercial vehicles happened near mile marker 91 around 7:15 a.m....
I-75 in Richmond back open after deadly crash; victim identified
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
One killed in deadly Floyd County crash
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in...
Report of possible person with gun led to large police response at KYTC building in Frankfort, KSP says

Latest News

Lexington Christian quarterback Cutter Boley threw for 418 yards and 3 touchdowns in a win over...
Cutter Boley commits to UK, reclassifies for 2024
The Cardinals beat Whitley County 8-6.
South Laurel, Corbin softball pick up wins in 50th District
Betsy Layne names new boys’ basketball coach
Mountain News at 6 - Cumberlands Softball
Mountain News at 6 - Cumberlands Softball