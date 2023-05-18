Betsy Layne names new boys’ basketball coach

(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bobcat boys’ basketball team has a new leader.

Betsy Layne alumnus Mike Howard will take over the program following Derrick Newsome’s resignation earlier this month.

According to a post from Betsy Layne High School, Howard has led teams to seven county championships, led a team to the Final Four in the state tournament, and led four different teams to the Elite Eight in the state tournament.

Betsy Layne finished the 2022-23 season 19-11, falling to Pike Central in the second round of the 15th Region Tournament.

