Betsy Layne names new boys’ basketball coach

STANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bobcat boys’ basketball team has a new leader.

Betsy Layne alumnus Mike Howard will take over the program following Derrick Newsome’s resignation earlier this month.

According to a post from Betsy Layne High School, Howard has led teams to seven county championships, led a team to the Final Four in the state tournament, and led four different teams to the Elite Eight in the state tournament.

Betsy Layne finished the 2022-23 season 19-11, falling to Pike Central in the second round of the 15th Region Tournament.

