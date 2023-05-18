Bell County crews extinguish fire after seven hours of work
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews spent more than seven hours putting out a fire at a modular home in Bell County.
Bell County Emergency Management received a call just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning that a modular home in the Green Camp community was on fire.
All nine residents of the home were able to escape safely and the fire was finally extinguished around 12:30 p.m.
