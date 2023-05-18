Bell County crews extinguish fire after seven hours of work

Crews spent more than seven hours putting out a fire at a modular home in Bell County
Crews spent more than seven hours putting out a fire at a modular home in Bell County(Bell County Volunteer Fire Department)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews spent more than seven hours putting out a fire at a modular home in Bell County.

Bell County Emergency Management received a call just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning that a modular home in the Green Camp community was on fire.

All nine residents of the home were able to escape safely and the fire was finally extinguished around 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teacher at Southern Middle School is under investigation after allowing a student to dress up...
Pulaski County teacher under investigation after approving controversial historic costume
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Police searching for three juveniles who walked away from youth facility
As of the early morning update, the Storm Prediction Center now has most of the region under a...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

Tornado
NWS: Brief tornado touched down in Magoffin County Tuesday
National interest in the Cameron/Beshear matchup is a possible test of GOP stamina in a...
Kentucky gubernatorial election expected to be one of the top nationwide races
The Prichard Committee believes true growth comes when you pair essential instruction with...
Pike County teacher spends decades contributing to ‘meaningful diplomas’
Damage sustained to a mini mall in Pennington Gap, Va.
NWS: EF-1 Tornado confirmed in SWVA