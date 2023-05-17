Whitley County officials search for man wanted for armed robbery

William J. Bennett, 32, is wanted after an incident Tuesday in the Rockhold community and is...
William J. Bennett, 32, is wanted after an incident Tuesday in the Rockhold community and is reported as armed and dangerous(Whitley County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information on a man wanted for armed robbery.

William J. Bennett, 32, is wanted after an incident Tuesday in the Rockhold community and is reported as armed and dangerous. Officials say he is 5′10″ with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Bennett or has information on his location is asked to contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 549-6017

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teacher at Southern Middle School is under investigation after allowing a student to dress up...
Pulaski County teacher under investigation after approving controversial historic costume
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
KSP: Floyd County woman found after week-long search
Corbin crews respond to fire at Bolton's Towing
Multiple crews respond to junkyard fire in Corbin, fire contained after several hours
KY teen takes part in coronation of King Charles III
Nikki Blanton Adkins, 38, of Johnson County was reported missing
Johnson County woman found safe

Latest News

EKY-native Allison Ball wins Republican nomination for State Auditor
Daniel Cameron remarks following projected primary victory
Daniel Cameron remarks following projected primary victory
Troopers responded Tuesday morning to a call about a man dead in an Owsley County home, later...
Kentucky State Police investigating Owsley County murder
Severe weather in the Mountains - May 16, 2023