Viewers capture photos as severe weather rolls through the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers throughout the mountains captured amazing photos of clouds and hail as severe thunderstorms rolled through Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia Tuesday evening.

There have been no reports of injuries, but we have gotten several reports of large hail, including a report of hail close to tennis ball sized from Pike County.

Many other pictures depicted shelf clouds, scud clouds, and even potential wall clouds as the severe thunderstorm and tornado warned storms moved through. You can view them all in the gallery below.

