Viewers capture photos as severe weather rolls through the mountains

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers throughout the mountains captured amazing photos of clouds and hail as severe thunderstorms rolled through Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia Tuesday evening.

There have been no reports of injuries, but we have gotten several reports of large hail, including a report of hail close to tennis ball sized from Pike County.

Many other pictures depicted shelf clouds, scud clouds, and even potential wall clouds as the severe thunderstorm and tornado warned storms moved through. You can view them all in the gallery below.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teacher at Southern Middle School is under investigation after allowing a student to dress up...
Pulaski County teacher under investigation after approving controversial historic costume
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
KSP: Floyd County woman found after week-long search
Corbin crews respond to fire at Bolton's Towing
Multiple crews respond to junkyard fire in Corbin, fire contained after several hours
KY teen takes part in coronation of King Charles III
Nikki Blanton Adkins, 38, of Johnson County was reported missing
Johnson County woman found safe

Latest News

Downed trees were said to be the bulk of the damage seen across the region.
NWS, emergency management officials discuss recent severe weather in EKY
EKY-native Allison Ball wins Republican nomination for State Auditor
Daniel Cameron remarks following projected primary victory
Daniel Cameron remarks following projected primary victory
Troopers responded Tuesday morning to a call about a man dead in an Owsley County home, later...
Kentucky State Police investigating Owsley County murder