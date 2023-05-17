Tips lead to quick arrest of suspect in theft case

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some quick action from the community led to the arrest of the suspect in a Laurel County theft case, less than 24 hours after it took place.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office posted a screenshot from surveillance video of the man accused of committing the crime at a business near London on Monday.

The suspect, later identified as Christopher Moore, 31, of London, was accused of taking a large amount of money during the theft.

Once the picture went up, community members were able to identify Moore in just 18 hours.

Police took him into custody on Tuesday. He is charged with theft by unlawful taking and was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

He has since been released.

The money taken during the theft was recovered.

