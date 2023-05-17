Spotty storm chances ahead of next system

By Evan Hatter
By Evan Hatter

Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a rather nice recovery from yesterday’s stormy weather, with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. But...it’s May! And we’re not done with those storm chances yet.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

A little bit of free air conditioning tonight with high pressure in place allowing clear skies. Temperatures respond, dropping into the upper 40s to around 50º...so maybe crack a window overnight for a little cool air!

More sunshine expected through the day on Thursday, but as high pressure moves on to the east, we’ll have just enough moisture returning for a couple of spotty storms to develop. Mostly just garden variety storms, but I can’t rule out some heavy rain. Highs stay near 80º. Storms diminish back to partly cloudy skies overnight, with lows back in the middle and upper 50s.

The Weekend and Beyond

Indications continue that Friday will start dry, but we will continue to see clouds increase through the day as our next system works in. Despite the clouds, we’re still near 80º for a high. Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible overnight as our front scoots through. Overnight lows back near 60º. Showers continue to move out early on Saturday morning, but clouds stick around for awhile after our front moves through, so clouds look to hang tough with highs back in the lower to middle 70s.

Clouds clear, though, as we finish out the weekend and head toward early next week. Pleasantly sunny skies look to continue as of now with highs in the upper 70s to near 80º. Perhaps another shot at some showers and storms works in by the middle of next week.

