Southern Kentucky police officer seriously injured in crash released from the hospital

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There is good news for a Kentucky police officer seriously injured in a Laurel County crash back in April: He’s finally going home!

The Monticello Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday Officer Jeramy Thompson was released from the Wayne County Hospital and will continue his recovery at home.

The post states he has a long road ahead and his fellow officers and family appreciate the support and prayers they have received in the last five weeks.

Thompson was originally taken to UK Medical Center in Lexington where he stayed for several weeks before returning home to the hospital in Monticello.

