Southern Kentucky police officer seriously injured in crash released from the hospital

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There is good news for a Kentucky police officer seriously injured in a Laurel County crash back in April: He’s finally going home!

The Monticello Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday Officer Jeramy Thompson was released from the Wayne County Hospital and will continue his recovery at home.

The post states he has a long road ahead and his fellow officers and family appreciate the support and prayers they have received in the last five weeks.

Thompson was originally taken to UK Medical Center in Lexington where he stayed for several weeks before returning home to the hospital in Monticello.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teacher at Southern Middle School is under investigation after allowing a student to dress up...
Pulaski County teacher under investigation after approving controversial historic costume
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Police searching for three juveniles who walked away from youth facility
As of the early morning update, the Storm Prediction Center now has most of the region under a...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon
St. Lawrence County power outages
People still without power following Election Day storms

Latest News

Sunny skies
Clearing skies give way to calmer forecast
St. Lawrence County power outages
People still without power following Election Day storms
Governor Beshear wrap - 11:00 p.m.
Governor Beshear wrap - 11:00 p.m.
Downballot Races - 11:00 p.m.
Downballot Races - 11:00 p.m.