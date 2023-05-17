SEKY educational co-op receives $6 million from U.S. Dept. of Ed. for mental health funding

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Southeast South-Central Kentucky Educational Cooperative (SESC) is scheduled to receive six million dollars to help identify and treat mental health problems in students.

That announcement was made recently by Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

Those with the co-op said this funding will be used to provide students with better access to mental health resources.

“Part of what we’re gonna do with the grant is identify clinical professionals that can come alongside our districts and provide mental health services to students in their schools,” said Dusty Phelps, SESC Educational Consultant.

Phelps added that this funding can prevent students from having to leave school to receive the mental health services they need.

“Right now, we just don’t have enough school counselors or other mental health professionals in our schools to support the student needs, so we’re looking to increase the number of professionals that are able to serve on-site in their school buildings,” Phelps said.

The co-op also plans to partner with local colleges and other organizations in this mission.

“We’re gonna be able to partner with some of the outside agencies like some of our FRYSCKy group and some of the mental health organizations, so that’s pretty exciting for the co-op to be able to expand our services in that respect.”

Rockcastle County Schools Superintendent Carrie Ballinger said she is excited to see these plans implemented within her district.

“Often times our region is overlooked, and its important to know that we can be on the cutting edge and we’re making sure that our students, all of the students in our part of Kentucky, are receiving all of the services they need and deserve as well,” Ballinger said.

Those with the co-op said the funding is only allotted for five years, but they aim to help as many of the 76 schools they serve as they can.

