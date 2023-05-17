Rollover in Pulaski County leaves one woman dead

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman is dead after her car rolled over four times on US-27 in Eubank.

Randi Jackowski, 38, of Eubank, was traveling north on US 27 near the Eubank Family Dollar when, according to officials, she lost control of her car and entered the median. The car proceeded to roll over four times and land upright in the southbound lane.

Jackowski was pronounced dead at the scene. Her nine-year-old daughter was also in the car and was unharmed but taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital as a precaution.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, and Deputy Marcus Harrison said speed and alcohol may have contributed to the accident.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

