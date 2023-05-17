Police investigating social media threat at Madison Co. school

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A school threat investigation is underway in Madison County.

A Madison Middle School student received a threat sent anonymously over social media late Tuesday evening.

The Richmond Police Department is working to find out more information.

The threat has caused a significant police presence at Madison Middle School and other schools across the county.

This threat is something Richmond Police say they take very seriously.

The threat was sent over Snapchat.

“We received a school threat last night. Our school resource officer from the principal at the school that we were working with received that threat. We immediately dove into that and started working to find out who the suspect was or who the person was who would’ve sent that,” said Major Josh Hale with Richmond PD.

The police department, along with the school district, applauded their students’ parents who reached out Tuesday night.

Although social media isn’t new, Major Hale says people need to understand the consequences.

“So we take these things very seriously,” said Major Hale. “We do work with other social media companies, other law enforcement agencies, both locally, statewide and federally, to investigate these crimes. And of course, we follow the statute very closely when it comes to these social media threats.”

To remain vigilant, they added extra officers at Madison Middle School and other schools in the area.

Major Hale says schools are meant to be safe spaces, so he wants people to trust the process and continue to work with the police. He encourages parents to check up on their children and help monitor their social media, especially in situations like this.

Madison County School District officials say they are thankful for their parents, who were quick to alert them of the situation.

