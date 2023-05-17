Police find drugs, log book with suspected drug deals during traffic stop

Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center(Harlan County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic stop earlier this week not only landed one man in jail on drug charges, but could lead police to other drug dealers and users in the area.

On Monday, deputies with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office stopped an SUV in the Number 1 Camp section of Kenvir.

During the stop, police found meth, drug paraphernalia and a book that had what deputies believe to be a log of suspected drug deals made with other people inside the car.

William Doan, 46, of Evarts was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 cash bond.

