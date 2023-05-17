Pike County teacher spends decades contributing to ‘meaningful diplomas’

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence is focused on celebrating innovation in education, highlighting durable skills that create meaningful diplomas.

Core classes like mathematics, science and English are crucial for students to find success in academics, but the committee believes it is important to consider innovative ideas in the classroom to create a blueprint for a bright future.

“Our students are hungry for how their education is relevant for their future,” said Prichard Committee President and CEO Brigitte Blom. “We know there are educators who are working on deeper learning in the classroom- recognizing that students have so much opportunity after they graduate and are bringing their knowledge and skills back to the classroom.”

Dr. Haridas Chandran, physical science teacher at Belfry High School, is one of those educators. He has been introducing durable skills through science for the last 23 years, implementing STEM programs at the school and creating an environment for ideas to expand past the whiteboard.

”When I came here, I looked at the educational system where it’s like a cookie cutter,” said Dr. Chandran. “So, just whatever they learn they put it in a paper and say, ‘Okay, I got a degree.’”

His approach to teaching is what landed him a place of recognition in the committee’s Meaningful Diplomas series.

“I want them to do something where they learn and go beyond,” said Dr. Chandran.

The innovative techniques create classrooms that practice things like critical thinking, communication, creativity, and character.

Those skills, according to the committee, are in high demand by employers around the world, preparing students to be more qualified for employers.

”So, employers are saying ‘We want these skills and we’re looking for these skills in the workforce,’” said Blom. “So, the response from educators should be, ‘We’re stepping up to the plate.’”

The hope, she said, is to see more educators like Dr. Chandran who will invest in the innovative mindset for the future of the students they teach- especially since Dr. Chandran is retiring after this year.

”It’s all because of the kids. I just mentor them,” said Dr. Chandran. “Then, as you’ve seen, they take further whatever I’ve taught.”

He said the idea is to give them what they need to create their own futures. He feels blessed to have spent two decades doing so for the Pirates and the students and staff say his devotion and impact will be long-lasting.

“It’s back to students owning the power of their own education,” said Blom. “Seeing themselves in the future with what they’ve done here.”

