One killed in deadly Floyd County crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a weekend crash in Floyd County.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Kentucky State Police troopers were called to the scene on KY 114 in Prestonsburg.

Police believe Dewey Lewis, 36, of Prestonsburg walked into the path of an oncoming SUV on the busy road and was hit. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers have not released any further details and are still looking into what happened.

