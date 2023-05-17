One facing charges following fight at SWVA soccer game

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is facing charges following what police call an altercation at a soccer match between two schools in Wise County earlier this week.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were called to the field in Appalachia on Monday night just after 9.

The fight broke out during the contest between Union High School and Ridgeview High School.

While deputies were able to break up the fight, some people were injured during the event and needed treatment.

One person, Donald Guerrant, 24, of Wise, was arrested following the incident and is charged with assault and battery.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office on if further charges are needed.

The Wise County School System is also taking steps to address the issue from the administrative side. No word on what that action will be.

The investigation is ongoing and no other updates were released.

