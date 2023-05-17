NWS, emergency management officials discuss recent severe weather in EKY

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hail, wind, and tornado warnings were prevalent throughout the region on Tuesday and officials with the National Weather Service (NWS) and a local emergency management department are sharing tips on how to stay safe when severe weather strikes.

“This produced some very large hail and even some possible tornadoes across our region, so very eventful day, and a lot of wind too, we had a lot of wind reports across the area as well,” said Dustin Jordan, Science & Operation Officer at NWS in Jackson.

With the severe weather came some minor damage in some communities across the region. In Pike County, emergency management director Nee Jackson said the biggest threat was downed trees.

“With heavy foliage like that, we’ve already seen trees be uprooted through the spring,” said Jackson. “All it takes is wind like this, and they’ve got all this foliage on them, very easily for trees to overtop.”

Jordan adds that, in the event of severe weather, it is important to have a plan and be prepared.

“Have a safe place that you can go to, usually that’s the interior room of a house or a basement is like the best possible location you can be in, especially when it comes to tornadoes and protecting yourself really from the outside elements, whether that be a tornado or high winds or hail,” he said.

Both Jordan and Jackson say it is important to be weather aware when severe weather presents itself in or around your location.

