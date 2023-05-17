NWS: EF-1 Tornado confirmed in SWVA

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Officials from the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Lee County, Virginia.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Morristown, Tenn. surveyed an area near Pattonsville and Pennington Gap in eastern parts of the county.

Their survey confirmed damage consistent with an EF-1 tornado with winds of up to 100 MPH. The tornado touched down two miles north of Pattonsville at 5:27 and was on the ground for 1.19 miles and two minutes before lifting two miles northeast of Pattonsville.

The surveyed path began near the intersection of Wilderness Road (US-58) and the west end of Old Ridge Road, before lifting near the east end of Old Ridge Road, where one tree was uprooted and several trees sustained damage.

At its widest point, the tornado was 50 yards wide.

No injuries were reported. The Morristown office also confirmed another EF-1 tornado impacted the Duffield, Va. area as part of Wednesday’s survey.

The National Weather Service office in Jackson, Ky. continues to survey areas in Estill, Powell, and Magoffin Counties as part of their survey schedule.

