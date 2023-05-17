NWS: Brief tornado touched down in Magoffin County Tuesday

HENDRICKS, Ky. (WYMT) - A small tornado touched down in Magoffin County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials with the National Weather Service.

The small tornado, which has yet to receive an official rating, touched down near the Hendricks community just after 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

NWS meteorologists issued the Tornado Warning for the storm at exactly 4:45 p.m. It was later upgraded to include “observed” wording four minutes later at 4:49 p.m., when National Weather Service meteorologists detected on radar what they believed was debris lofted by the tornado.

(1/2) The results are in from today's damage surveys. The NWS Jackson Survey Team has confirmed a brief tornado touchdown in Magoffin County near Hendricks. A Public Information Statement with further details on this tornado will be issued soon. — NWS Jackson KY (@nwsjacksonky) May 17, 2023

Tornadoes are not confirmed based on radar signatures alone, but by the damage they leave behind for NWS crews to survey with emergency managers.

More information about this tornado will be released this evening, according to NWS officials.

Crews also visited portions of Estill and Powell Counties Wednesday morning, but did not find any damage, though they say several people in the area told them about seeing a funnel cloud.

