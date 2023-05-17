NWS: Brief tornado touched down in Magoffin County Tuesday

Tornado
Tornado(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT
HENDRICKS, Ky. (WYMT) - A small tornado touched down in Magoffin County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials with the National Weather Service.

The small tornado, which has yet to receive an official rating, touched down near the Hendricks community just after 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

NWS meteorologists issued the Tornado Warning for the storm at exactly 4:45 p.m. It was later upgraded to include “observed” wording four minutes later at 4:49 p.m., when National Weather Service meteorologists detected on radar what they believed was debris lofted by the tornado.

Tornadoes are not confirmed based on radar signatures alone, but by the damage they leave behind for NWS crews to survey with emergency managers.

More information about this tornado will be released this evening, according to NWS officials.

Crews also visited portions of Estill and Powell Counties Wednesday morning, but did not find any damage, though they say several people in the area told them about seeing a funnel cloud.

(2/2) An all-day search of the second survey area from Hargett, in NW Estill Co, to near Natural Bridge SP, in SE Powell Co (much of it remote forest land inaccessible from roadways), turned up no visible damage, though a number of residents gave accounts of a funnel cloud. #kywx

— NWS Jackson KY (@nwsjacksonky) May 17, 2023

